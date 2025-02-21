Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Down 30.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) fell 30.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.80 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 69.10 ($0.88). 19,404,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 417% from the average session volume of 3,756,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.26).
Ferrexpo Trading Down 30.4 %
The stock has a market cap of £510.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 73.47.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
