Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Trading Up 6.6% – What’s Next?

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $206.15 and last traded at $208.50. Approximately 15,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 31,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.67.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.37, for a total value of $1,082,426.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,360.48. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

