Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Trading Up 6.6% – What’s Next?

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $206.15 and last traded at $208.50. Approximately 15,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 31,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.67.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.37, for a total value of $1,082,426.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,360.48. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Federal Agricultural Mortgage
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.