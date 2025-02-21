FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 161 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,314,000 after acquiring an additional 47,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,814,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,780,000 after acquiring an additional 181,523 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,791,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,048,000 after acquiring an additional 365,602 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12,202.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 723,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after acquiring an additional 717,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 687,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,135,000 after acquiring an additional 319,368 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $134.96 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.12 and a fifty-two week high of $139.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

