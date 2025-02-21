FDx Advisors Inc. Has $496,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 927 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 117,274 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 723 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $503.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $520.37 and its 200 day moving average is $561.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $462.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

