FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 7,124 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 443,575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 211,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 356,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 121,924 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA CMDY opened at $51.96 on Friday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $52.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.92.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

