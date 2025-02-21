Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 654,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 455% from the average daily volume of 117,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$7.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

