Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 654,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 455% from the average session volume of 117,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Falcon Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$7.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.
About Falcon Gold
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
