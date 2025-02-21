Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 654,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 455% from the average session volume of 117,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.61.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

