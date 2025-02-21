Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Plans $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Price Performance
EXSR stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 622. Exchange Bank has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.46.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile
