Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Group by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 51.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EG shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.50.

Everest Group Stock Performance

EG opened at $338.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.83 and its 200-day moving average is $370.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $327.37 and a twelve month high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 50.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

