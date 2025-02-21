Evans Bancorp Inc Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:EVBN)

Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
Evans Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.
Evans Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:EVBN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,993. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $235.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.92.
About Evans Bancorp
Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.
