ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.100-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.

ESAB stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.35. The company had a trading volume of 60,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,971. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. ESAB has a 12-month low of $88.54 and a 12-month high of $135.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. ESAB had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ESAB from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.43.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

