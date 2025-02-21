Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CRNT Q1 Earnings

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ceragon Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRNT. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Ceragon Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ceragon Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceragon Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

