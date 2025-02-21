Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Masimo Q1 Earnings

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Masimo in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MASI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.40.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $177.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 122.21 and a beta of 1.02. Masimo has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $184.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.29.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

