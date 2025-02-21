Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQNR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.7 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Free Report

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.