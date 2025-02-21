EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.220-2.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.450-10.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $11.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.40. 591,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,596. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.27 and its 200-day moving average is $222.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.51.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 9.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $119,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,604. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,890. This trade represents a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,129,924. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

