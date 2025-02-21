Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Lowered to Hold Rating by Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 61,220.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,804,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,626 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $16,632,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $4,871,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,628,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 1,428,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,403,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 1,204,430 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.