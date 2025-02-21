Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 14.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,940 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 23,792.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 887,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,043,000,000 after buying an additional 883,888 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Analog Devices by 807.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 959,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,891,000 after buying an additional 853,931 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 336.4% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,068,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,953,000 after buying an additional 823,709 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 17.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,754,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,617,000 after buying an additional 700,862 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices stock opened at $243.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.97. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $182.57 and a one year high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.85%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total value of $2,158,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,590.89. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.19.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

