Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

Employers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years. Employers has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Employers to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Employers Price Performance

EIG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.97. 120,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,394. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.27. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.18 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 15.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Employers will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EIG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Employers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Further Reading

