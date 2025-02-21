Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Trading Down 13% – Should You Sell?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 385,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 328,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Electrum Discovery Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

About Electrum Discovery

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

