Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Price Up 28.6% – Here’s What Happened

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) was up 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 464,679 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 509% from the average daily volume of 76,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Eagle Plains Resources Stock Up 3.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$15.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 7.33.
About Eagle Plains Resources
Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.
