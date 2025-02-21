e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Up 7.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.15 and last traded at $76.19. 1,200,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,226,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,718,582.40. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $72,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,742 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $121,558,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $76,321,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,437,000 after buying an additional 669,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $73,576,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

