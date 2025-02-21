Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.

DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of DT opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,700,171.28. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $7,634,682. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 21.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after acquiring an additional 64,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 20.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,610,000 after purchasing an additional 884,673 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Dynatrace by 27.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 56.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 840,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,958,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.