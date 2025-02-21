Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.010-1.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

DNB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.30. 1,847,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,857,855. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.04 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.50%. Analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.