Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) COO Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu Sells 1,610 Shares of Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $87,873.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,491.90. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $54.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $77.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRON. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 798.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 45.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

