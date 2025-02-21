Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading 6.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) were up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $21.22. Approximately 10,977,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 66,672,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
