Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading 6.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) were up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $21.22. Approximately 10,977,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 66,672,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 46,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period.

