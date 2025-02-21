Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Trading Up 7.4% – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.73 and last traded at $46.35. Approximately 3,874,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 7,428,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. Barclays PLC grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,845,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

