Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 178.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $56.54 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.
About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
