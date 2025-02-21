Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Shares Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.34 and last traded at $39.26. Approximately 261,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,068,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,785 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $5,054,000. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

