Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.
CWK has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 1.9 %
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,340 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,732,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,964,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 737.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,982,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,986 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
