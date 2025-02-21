CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV) vs. Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Head-To-Head Analysis

CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV – Get Free Report) and Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CTX Virtual Technologies and Knightscope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A Knightscope -284.42% N/A -129.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CTX Virtual Technologies and Knightscope”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Knightscope $12.80 million 2.29 -$22.12 million ($13.58) -0.62

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CTX Virtual Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Knightscope.

14.6% of Knightscope shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Knightscope shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CTX Virtual Technologies and Knightscope, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTX Virtual Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Knightscope 0 0 2 0 3.00

Knightscope has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 95.96%. Given Knightscope’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Knightscope is more favorable than CTX Virtual Technologies.

Summary

Knightscope beats CTX Virtual Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTX Virtual Technologies

CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells mobile communication and electronic devices. The company, through its subsidiary, Kaibida International Limited, designs and manufactures printed circuit boards, surface mounted technology components, and cellular telephones, including Smartphones and PDAs to network operators and original equipment manufacturers. Its other subsidiary, Celluon Technology Holdings Ltd., is involved in the manufacture and sale of virtual 3-D electronic perception products, including proprietary stand-alone external virtual keyboard for Smartphones and Pads. The company also manufactures and sells the MiSeeTX mini-computer, a fully functioning small computer incorporating various virtual input and output technologies while running the Windows XP, Android, or Windows 7 platforms. In addition, it provides virtual projection products, such as the virtual keyboards used in hospitals and medical clinics to prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses. CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Hong Kong; Toronto, Canada; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR. The company also develops and operates the Knightscope security operations center (KSOC), a browser-based interface, which allows real-time data access service to its clients for alert of an abnormal event; and Knightscope network operations center (KNOC), a custom set of tools that enables it to manage and monitor the network of ASRs with alerts related to critical indicators and statistics, including charging, software, navigation, and temperatures, as well as to execute over-the-air software upgrades, patches, and other related items. In addition, it offers Knightscope+, a virtual monitoring and response solution that provides an alternative for client sites. The company serves airports, commercial real estate, corporate campus, homeowner associations, hotels, universities, municipalities, rail, healthcare, public parks, schools, casinos, corporations, logistics, manufacturing, law enforcement, Parking areas, municipalities, universities, and property management companies, as well as the U.S. federal government. Knightscope, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

