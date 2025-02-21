Crumly & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,196,000 after buying an additional 70,333 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after purchasing an additional 183,895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,663,000 after buying an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,303,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,298,000 after buying an additional 23,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,210,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,424,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $275.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $233.42 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.79 and its 200 day moving average is $266.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

