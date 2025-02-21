Crumly & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

