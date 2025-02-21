Cromwell Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cromwell Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,413,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,157,000 after acquiring an additional 767,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,761,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,612,395,000 after acquiring an additional 194,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,229,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,743,000 after acquiring an additional 441,841 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 534.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,602,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,514,000 after buying an additional 80,575 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD opened at $120.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.36 and a 200 day moving average of $118.01. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.82 and a 52-week high of $135.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

