Cromwell Holdings LLC Sells 510 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cromwell Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 157.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

