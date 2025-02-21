Cromwell Holdings LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Financial Advisors increased its stake in Intuit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total transaction of $68,506.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,804. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.5 %

Intuit stock opened at $579.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $614.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $162.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $557.29 and a twelve month high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.53.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

