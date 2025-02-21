Cromwell Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cromwell Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,299,834 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,182,641,000 after buying an additional 1,563,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,712,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,088,484,000 after buying an additional 1,458,084 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,431,497 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $227,524,000 after buying an additional 2,854,055 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,027,811 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $199,427,000 after buying an additional 6,904,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,047,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $162,140,000 after buying an additional 696,556 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Barrick Gold announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

