Cromwell Holdings LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 372.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on monday.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on monday.com from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on monday.com from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

Shares of MNDY opened at $308.01 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $174.75 and a 12-month high of $342.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 513.35, a PEG ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.31.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

