Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $10.94. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 129,800 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CRESY

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $651.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Systrade AG bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter worth about $1,848,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

(Get Free Report)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.