Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Core Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Core Natural Resources to earn $11.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Core Natural Resources Price Performance

CNR stock traded down $4.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.60. 895,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,927. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.74. Core Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $74.74 and a 52-week high of $134.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $595.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.50 million. Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 28.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Core Natural Resources will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Core Natural Resources from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Core Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.83.

About Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

