Contact Energy Limited (CEN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.14 on March 17th

Contact Energy Limited (ASX:CEN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Contact Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.
Contact Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.38.
Contact Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Contact Energy
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Garmin’s Growth Signals Wearables Surge: Stocks to Watch
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- 3 Precious Metals ETFs Gaining Big as Gold Nears New Highs
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 Defensive Retail Stocks Are Outpacing the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Contact Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contact Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.