Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBND. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 284,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,127,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,523,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.26 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

