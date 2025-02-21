Compass Planning Associates Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.6% of Compass Planning Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after purchasing an additional 242,536 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after buying an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after buying an additional 134,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $301.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.43 and a 200 day moving average of $287.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.