Compass Planning Associates Inc Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.