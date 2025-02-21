Compass Planning Associates Inc Invests $50,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $202.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $177.15 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

