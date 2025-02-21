Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Director Pamela Thomas-Graham Sells 35,683 Shares

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) Director Pamela Thomas-Graham sold 35,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $321,147.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,910. This trade represents a 27.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Compass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COMP traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,978,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 2.95. Compass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Compass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

