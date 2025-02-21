Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CAO Scott R. Wahlers Sells 250,000 Shares

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CAO Scott R. Wahlers sold 250,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $2,317,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 329,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,563.49. The trade was a 43.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Compass Trading Down 7.9 %

NYSE:COMP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,978,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,926. Compass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Compass had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Compass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

