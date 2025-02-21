Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Purchases Shares of 68,640 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215,739 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,773 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,456,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,597 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,796,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,724,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,770 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
