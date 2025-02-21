Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.00.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

