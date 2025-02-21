Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Invests $560,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,498,000 after buying an additional 243,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,843,000 after buying an additional 41,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,036,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,800,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $224.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

